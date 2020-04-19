BILLINGS, Mont. - Sunday afternoon a fire caused major damage to a home at 1915 S. 48th St. W.

The fire destroyed a bedroom and contents in the residence and spread down a hallway causing heat and smoke damage throughout the main floor of the home, as reported in a statement released by the Billings Fire Department.

The estimated property damage and content loss is around $100,000 dollars. The occupant of the home was outside in a shop building when the fire started.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.