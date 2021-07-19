House catches fire on Washington Street in Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. - A house caught fire on Washington Street in Billings Monday.

Sergeant Spencer Wise with the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office told Montana Right Now someone from MET Transit reported the fire.

Billings Fire Battalion Chief Kevin Bentz told us there was a fire at the same location two days before coming from the attic. He said the second fire had a fire on the first floor and crews were able to extinguish it quickly.

Bentz said the in the second fire, there was a pile of clothing and stuff on fire in the hallway, but the flames were small. He said it is possible something rekindled from the last fire; however, fire crews are investigating whether this fire was related to the first fire.

The house has substantial interior damage from the first fire.

No people were inside the house at the time of the second fire.

Crews have the fire under control.