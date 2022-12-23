Harlowton, MT-Traveling around Montana can quickly turn into a dangerous ordeal if you have car trouble or face inclement weather.

During this week's winter storm, the Graves Hotel in Harlowton opened its doors to travelers who were stranded.

Co-Owner of the hotel, Jeff Samuelson told the County Police to direct anyone who may not have a warm place to stay for the night, to his hotel.

Samuelson said he and his Co-Owner, Cole Uhden, decided to, "open up the hotel to travelers or any local who had heating issues in their house, or their water was freezing up. Surprisingly enough this hotel, for 113 years old it held up pretty well. We did freeze up one sink in the very back of the northwest corner of the building, which is open as of today."

He continued, "but we came to the conclusion that hey, these people need to stay alive, we have food here we obviously have a warm building and people took advantage of it. We've had people from Colorado stay here, we've had people form Alberta stay ere we've had people from Harlowton stay here."

Samuelson says they plan to continue to offer the service to travelers who need it for the foreseeable future as long as they have beds available.

The Graves Hotel also reported that people in the town of Harlowton have offered to pay for rooms for travelers and offer help paying for other accommodations.