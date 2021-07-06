MUSSELSHELL COUNTY, Mont. - A Musselshell County rancher said he's getting a lot less hay this year than in previous years due to the hot, dry weather.

"The hay is very dry," Rancher Chad Hitchcock said. "It just falls apart. There's no moisture at all. You just basically can't make a bale."

Hitchcock has over 300 head of cattle on his ranch, plus other animals.

"Basically, we don't even have a third of the hay we need," he said."

It's a challenging situation that was made even more challenging by grasshoppers last fall.

"Last summer was an average year on hay," he said. "Everybody filled in with hay. This spring being so dry, we had to feed longer. We were already going into our reserve hay that we normally carry over for next year. Because we did that, now we don't have any reserve hay. The grasshoppers last fall took out all the grass. There was no grass to graze. They (the cows) started feeding earlier, fed later. This year, now we're all out of hay and we have no hay to put up. That's going to lead to this year being even tougher. There's a lot of livestock that are going to be sold."

"We have two bales left over from last year, where normally, we would have 50-100 bales laid in," he added.

He said hay prices are at record highs and the demand is much higher than the supply. Hitchcock said a neighbor drove to Shelby (more than four hours one way) to help someone hay, so he could have the first chance to buy the hay.

Musselshell County Sheriff Shawn Lesnik is also concerned about the hay production this year. He said he got less than 100 bales of hay on his land this year compared to getting 967 bales of hay last year.

"If you have horses, you better start looking for hay," Sheriff Lesnik said. "Secure your hay right now because I'm afraid that come September, October, you're just not going to be able to buy hay. I think it's going to be a little like the toilet paper shortage. You can go to Costco, there's just not going to be any hay in the store. At all."

Sheriff Lesnik posted a warning about the situation on Facebook. You can see that here.