BILLINGS, Mont. - A pair of hot air balloons flew over Billings as a part of the International Air Show over the weekend.
Sponsored by Pepsi and 7Up, these balloon operators travel around the country for leisure rides and high stakes competitions.
Our Tracy Smith caught up with a local crew to find out how they use the weather to fly the balloons.
"Serene, beautiful, quiet thing to do. You're staying kind of on top of the, in a basket looking down at the earth. Kids love it, we love it, it's a beautiful sport," Pepsi Hot Air Balloon Crew Chief Judy Cass said.
Hot air balloons can offer a leisurely ride with immaculate views, or it can be a form of competition.
"When you compete it's a little different. It's all timed, it's very specific, the balloons are in competition with each other and we have all kinds of different targets we need to achieve within that flight."
Judy and Gary Cass drive around the country, competing in these events, with Gary operating the Pepsi balloon as a pilot, and Judy working as the crew chief, meaning she keeps Gary in line.
Weather is always important for the sport, but it's especially vital in competition--where wind speeds and patterns affect the ability to control the balloon.
"Flying even 10-15 mph is like driving 70 in a car instead of 20, you don't get time to react, you have to pay attention," Gary said.
Air is moving through across objects at the ground level, lose energy due to friction. But higher in the atmosphere, up to planetary layer about 2000 feet above ground level, the friction drag becomes negligible, allowing winds to become much stronger.