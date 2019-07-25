A hot air balloon from Canada proved to be a welcome sight in a Billings neighborhood on West End Thursday morning.

The balloon is one of several in the Magic City this week for the Big Sky International Balloon Rendezvous.

The balloon was piloted by Dale Richie out of British Columbia, Canada.

Richie launched the balloon from Amend Park and flew across west end about 45 minutes into the flight Richie was trying to put the balloon down in a field but the wind didn't cooperate forcing him to settle down in a neighborhood on Crater Lake Avenue.

Richie and his passenger Jeff Henckel were in good spirits as they touched down... but Henckel's daughter Jordyn says she thought the balloon would land on a house.

As for the neighbors on Crater Lake Avenue, they were full of smiles as they watched the chase team help to deflate the balloon and pack it away.

Richie wasn't the only pilot that had to pick a different landing spot than the one he had hoped for.

Cheryl Rivera posted a picture of her balloon on Broadwater Ave. on the Billings Reckless Drivers page on Facebook. in the post Rivera thanked the drivers for being patient and courteous as her team collected the Princess Nelly balloon.

The Big Sky International Balloon Rendezvous continues in Billings through Sunday July 28th.