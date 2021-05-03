UPDATE: MAY 3 AT 10 A.M.

BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings Police Sergeant Shane Winden said the hostage suspect has been arrested.

According to Winden, negotiators were able to work with the suspect and release the victim.

Right now, detectives are working to get a search warrant.

We will update with more information as it becomes available.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

UPDATE: MAY 3 AT 9:32 A.M.

BILLINGS, Mont. - The victim of the hostage incident on the 300 block of Stillwater Lane got out was walked to an ambulance, our reporter on scene said.

UPDATE: MAY 3 AT 8:16 A.M.

BILLINGS, Mont. - Police are continuing to investigate a barricaded suspect with a possible hostage on the 300 block of Stillwater Lane in Billings Tuesday morning.

Billings Police Chief Rich St. John said the suspect was initially holding his mother and an 18-year-old woman; however, the mother was able to get out.

Negotiators have made contact with the suspect and St. John said the victim is okay.

St. John said there was a widespread shelter in place order that went out but he said the incident is contained to the 300 block of Stillwater Lane.

St. John says police believe the suspect is armed with a knife and possibly a gun. The suspect was recently released from prison following a conviction on armed robbery charges.

Police are not identifying the suspect at this time, but say that he was likely staying with his mother in the home.

We are working to get more information

UPDATE: MAY 3 AT 7:26 A.M.

BILLINGS, Mont. - Police are investigating a disturbance involving an assault between a potentially armed man and his family members.

It happened in Billings Monday morning, on the 300 block of Stillwater Lane.

The Billings Police Department said he let one family member free but is holding another woman in the family inside.

Reports say the man was recently released from prison.

Negotiators are on location working with the suspect.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information comes in.

BILLINGS, Mont. - There is an active police incident on the 300 block of Stillwater Lane in Billings, police said via Twitter.

The Billings Police Department asks people to stay out of the area.

We will update with more information as it becomes available.