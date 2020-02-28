BILLINGS, Mont. - Even though no cases of Coronavirus have been detected in Yellowstone County, healthcare professionals are preparing for the worst, and expect the public to do the same.

John Felton, President and CEO of RiverStone Health says they're working along side Billings Clinic and St. Vincent Healthcare to go over plans regarding prevention and and what to do in the case of an outbreak.

As of right now, there are no cases in Montana so it's all about prevention, which has the three medical facilities getting stocked up with gloves and masks.

John says the public should be cautious about spreading disease and suggests people to wash their hands and cover their mouths when they cough or sneeze.

Not only should people be careful not to spread germs, they should be careful where they hear and spread information.

To learn about the prevention and spread of the coronavirus, visit cdc.gov.