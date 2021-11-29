BILLINGS — Montana has filed three other multi-state suits against the COVID vaccine mandate.

The vaccine mandate would have to be followed by all hospitals or healthcare facilities receiving Medicare or Medicaid funding.

Attorney General Austin Knudsen has stated losing healthcare workers due to not complying with the mandate could threaten Montanan's access to medical care.

While the lawsuits have yet to be ruled on, they do ask the court to stop the ruling from taking effect until a decision has been made.

Earlier this month, a federal judge put President Joe Biden's mandate on hold as this contentious topic goes through the court system to see if it's even legal.

In Billings, registered nurses organized an antivaccine mandate rally. They say they are not against people getting a vaccine, however, they want people to have a choice and not be forced to get it.

“We're against the vaccine mandate for anyone who doesn't want to get it. Wherever there's risk we should be able to have a choice. We think if people want to get it they should have the right to get it, but if they don't want to they should have that right also,” Corinne Hammond and Lori Gilbert Lee, rally organizers and registered nurses, said.

A statement was released by Billings Clinic on Monday, saying they are continuing to work to comply with the Dec. 6 vaccination deadline for healthcare workers.

St. Vincent Healthcare says they will also follow the ruling once that date comes.