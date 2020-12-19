Hospital needs toys for pediatric patients

BILLINGS- St. Vincent Healthcare needs toys to give to their pediatric patients for the holidays.

Margaret Goldbach is the lead child life specialist at St. Vincent Healthcare. She said they accept donations for their toy closet all year.

"We utilize it throughout the year," said Goldbach. "It's been stocked by our lovely community members with toys, unused, new toys to be given to our patients who going through and undergoing treatment. We really utilize these toys for holidays, for birthday celebrations, for end-of-treatment parties and prizes for undergoing difficult therapy We actually have been giving out a lot this past year and with everything going on, we are getting really low in our pediatric closet. Unfortunately, I think with COVID and everything happening this year, we just haven't had that influx of donations like we usually do around the holidays."

If you want to donate, you can bring new, unused toys to the SCL Health Foundation, 106 N 30th Street, Billings. A donation bin will be available on the steps of the foundation office Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.- 11 a.m. Donations will be quarantined for a few days to ensure everyone's safety.

Goldbach said they need toys for kids ages zero to 18.