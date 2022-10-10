BILLINGS, Mont. - A two-time breast cancer survivor shared her story with Montana Right Now for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Susan Kahn was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2014, then again, in 2020. She said the journey through breast cancer is physical, emotional, mental and spiritual.

"I diligently raised four kids," she said. "And I'm a grandma. So, I've had the privilege of being a grandma. And I felt, 'God, you can take me any time, but I'm really enjoying my life.'"

Kahn is in the clear now after going through two surgeries in 2020.

She said she is fortunate to be surrounded by support.

"My husband was my strongest anchor to go through everything with me," she said. "And then, the kids."

During her cancer treatment, Kahn also took courage from other people's victories.

"I would go to other people ringing their bell," she said. "And that kind of got me through things."

Kahn also said she held onto her faith, hope and gratitude.

"You need to stay positive, be hopeful," she said. Hope is the anchor to your soul. You can't let go and give up."

"I like to do a word of the year with my friends and I think I used 'hope' a couple of years in a row."

"If someone's in the hospital, I want to be there," she added. "And getting flowers and cards and just doing things for others, it helps me."

In addition to going through breast cancer herself, Kahn supported two family members through breast cancer treatment.

"There are people out there who can use my help and it blesses me to help them," she said. "I just try to walk in the joy of living."