BILLINGS, MT- Hooligan’s Sports Bar will be participating in a fundraiser hosted by MS Support Groupies on behalf of Walk MS on May 1st.

According to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, MS impacts nearly a million people in the United States alone.

20% of Hooligan’s Hooligan’s sales for the night and raffle basket ticket sales will go toward the Team’s goal for Walk MS.

Walk MS for Billings will be held on May 6th and the walk will start at 10 AM at St. John’s Pavilion.

You can register to participate in Walk MS on their website.