BILLINGS, Mont. - Jackpot Nevada Casino in Billings is looking to reopen after a fire left the business temporary closed earlier this year.

"It was rough for awhile," said Jessica McKeen, one of the owners of Jackpot Nevada Casino.

"We're hoping to reopen soon. We miss the atmosphere."

Hooligan's Sports Bar is hosting a fundraiser on Monday to help raise money for employees.

"I make sure they get a paycheck, but tips are a huge amount of income," said McKeen.

The fundraiser will include a raffle, and silent auction starting at 5 p.m. and ending at closing.