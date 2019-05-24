Honoring Our Heroes; Ray Gann

KULR (Billings)- Honoring our Heroes is an event we here at KULR-8 participate in to honor those who have dedicated their lives to serving others.

For the month of May, we are honoring Vietnam veteran Ray Gann. Ray was nominated by his grandson, Mason.

Ray, a Purple Heart recipient, was a lone survivor of a recon team who lost their lives in Vietnam. He doesn't like to wear his Purple Heart since it reminds him of the tragic event.

Ray expressed his love for his 17 grandchildren and his country. He added how fortunate he was to be recognized for his service.

"It's really an honor, I'm grateful to be an American citizen and to be a marine for all these years," said Gann.

Although Ray claims he's not a hero, his family, and all of here at KULR-8 know he is.