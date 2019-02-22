Honoring our Heroes: Peter Big Hair

Honoring our heroes is an event we here at KULR-8 participate in to honor those who have dedicated their lives to serving others.

For the month of February, we are honoring Corporal Peter Big Hair who has done more than many, to give back.

Big Hair has a laundry list of things he's done. Just to name a few, he's been involved with law enforcement, including tribal police and serving time as a correction's officer.

He was enlisted in the USMC, been in the National Guard, and he's currently employed with the Crow Tribe as a director of recovery.

To say the least he was very surprised to see us at America Family Restaurant on Friday, and it was an honor, to honor him.