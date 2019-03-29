Honoring Our Heroes: Koren Bloom

KULR (Billings) - We're celebrating those who go above and beyond to make our community a better place, with the Honoring Our Heroes Award.

This month's award goes to Koren Bloom. Bloom is a member of the American Medical Response unit and is continually looking for ways to increase her emergency skills and help save lives.

Bloom is also the head of the Yellowstone County Safe Kids Coalition. She writes grants to obtain car seats for families that are not able to afford them.

Additionally, she does car seat checks one Saturday a month to help families make sure the car seats are installed properly.

Blooms mother, Shirley, nominated her daughter knowing that they share a common interest, our country's future leaders.

"I'm just so proud of her and all shes done, I retired from the school district so my special love is children and she does a lot for the safe kids, she does a good job and I'm just very proud of her," said Collins.