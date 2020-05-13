Honoring law enforcement during National Police Week

KULR- The week of May 10th- 16th is National Police Week.

Per policeweek.com, President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation which designated May 15th as Peace Officers Memorial Day in 1962.

The week in which that date falls is during police week.

Currently, tens of thousands of law enforcement officers from around the world converge on Washington, D.C. to participate in a number of planned events which honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

The Billings Police Department, honoring Montana members with a post on Facebook.

Of those who have lost their lives in the line of duty, Gallatin County Deputy Sheriff Jacob Allmendinger.

"We cannot honor the brave men and women of law enforcement enough. They put their lives on the line everyday to protect our communities to protect our families, and importantly we need to commemorate those who have tragically been lost in the line of duty," says Montana Senator Steve Daines.