Homicides down; assaults with a weapon up in Billings for 2021

BILLINGS, Mont. - Homicides were down in Billings for 2021, but other types of violence went up, including assaults with a weapon.

There were 22 homicides in Billings in 2020, according to Lt Brandon Wooley with the Billings Police Department. There were 9 homicides in 2021.

Lt. Wooley also released the following numbers on a few other types of violent crime:

In 2021, assaults with a weapon were up 76% from 2020. And when compared to 2019, assaults with weapon were up 193% in 2021.

Other types of violence have also continued to climb over the last couple of years, including partner family member assault and assaults on peace officers.