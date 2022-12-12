BILLINGS, Mont. -- The Yellowstone County Coroner identified the victim of a homicide at an apartment on 28th street west as a 38-year-oldBillings man, Joseph Little Senior.

Little senior was discovered in the apartment by his family members.

The homicide of Joseph Little has left his family with so many hard questions, those who are closest to him share how the holiday season just won’t be the same.

"One of my other friend's called me and he let me know that he received a call from my brother's neighbor, stating that there was the fire department, ambulance, the police in the area and they think it was him and they he wanted me to go over there and check on him because he was kind of concerned if it was him or not and that's when we, me and my spouse went over there right away and sure enough it was him. Says Maurice Little Jr. Joseph’s brother.

Joseph leaves behind six children and one grandchild. We spoke to family members here at Nonstop Local to learn more about what they're feeling right now and how the community can help them.

Joseph's nephew, Ablazah Silk Shared a few words." Especially because it's close to Christmas and it's just gone that's it. That's the thing thought-- like everyone says, even thought someone is gone they won't be gone in your heart. so that's what I'm going to do -- even though he might be gone -- he's not gone in my heart."

Krystal Moore, Joseph's Sister-In-Law also shared her thoughts "He was a loving kind hearted person and it's like why did they take him? why him? It's just hard."

The family has now set up a Go Fund Me fundraiser to help cover funeral costs and to help with child-care costs.

So far, that fundraiser has come up with about one thousand dollars of their $5,000.00 goal.