According to officials, several homes are being evacuated amid a wildfire near Birdseye road in Helena Sunday afternoon.

Officials estimate the fire to be at about 2 acres as of 5 pm.

The areas evacuated include Sunset Road and Sun Hill Drive.

Evacuation orders have been lifted for Windy Ridge Drive, Eagle Ridge Road, Shangrilla Drive and Redwing Road.

Roadblocks have been set up at Redwing Road and Shangrilla Drive, Birdseye Road and Eagle Ridge Road, Birdseye Road and Sunset Road, and Equestrian Drive and Stallion Ridge Drive.

Two helicopters from the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation and personnel from seven volunteer fire departments and the county sheriff's office are on scene.

Windy conditions are expected to continue through 8 p.m. tonight

This is a developing story, check back for updates.