RED LODGE, Mont. - As we look ahead and prepare for the upcoming seasonal flooding, people are being reminded to maintain drainage areas near their homes and outbuildings.

Carbon Alert shared some tips on keeping drainage culverts and ditches clear, as they are designed to carry water and prevent flooding.

Homeowners should remove debris that could be blocking a culvert; move snow piles from doors, lower levels and foundations; and to clear gutters of debris like leaves,twigs, pine needles and cones.

“A clogged culvert or ditch near your home could cause costly water damage, especially during spring runoff season. Maintaining the drainage areas near your home and outbuildings can help reduce flooding due to rapid snowmelt and/or heavy rains,” Carbon Alert said.