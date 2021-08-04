BILLINGS - It's official, the walls of the Lazy KT Motel will come down at the start of next week. We spoke with a homeowner that lives near the property, who says the motel has been a crime hotspot for years, and he's glad to see it go.

"A lot of gunfire, this has been a steady thing, fireworks going off constantly. It's just been nonstop, it goes on year-round," Billings Resident Carlos Uribe said.

Gunshots, violence and vandalism. Uribe says he's seen it all.

He's lived around the corner from the motel since 1989, and says the area off of 1st Avenue wasn't always bad, but it's gone downhill in the last decade.

"I'd say in the past ten years it's slowly started getting worse, and worse and worse, and then in the last five years, it's gotten really bad. And it's all been coming from the area over by the Lazy KT," Uribe said.

He says business owners near him could share stories about overnight break-ins, and even cases of public indecency on their properties.

"There's been a lot of burglaries in this neighborhood, there's been a lot of crimes, like defacing property," Uribe said.

But now, as the building is set to be demolished on Monday, he says he's relieved that it's going away.

"The whole neighborhood went really crazy when we found out it would be demolished and the problem would leave this area," Uribe said.

Uribe also hopes police will be less burdened going forward.

"It takes all their time away from everything else in the city when they have to be down here all the time to deal with the problem here," he said.

In the last two years, police have responded to over 330 calls for service to the Lazy KT property. During that time, there were hundreds of other calls within a two-block area of the motel.

We're told the motel will be demolished Monday morning at 7:30 a.m.