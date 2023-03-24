BILLIINGS, Mont. -- Video making its way around social media allegedly shows a man in Portland Oregon, telling Kevin Dahlgren, who posted the video he was sent there by the City of Billings.

The man claims the city bought him a one-way ticket there without any safety net in place. The City of Billings Public Information Officer, Victoria Hill, said the city does not have a program or funding in the budget to buy bus tickets for un-housed residents to relocate to another city. She did mention however that there are several local organizations that do have relocation programs that aren't affiliated with the city. One of those is the Billings Continuum of Care, or COC.

Their President of Directors said their program takes the extra step of verifying the support network a person is supposed to have in place – before they get to where they're going.

"The program that we do have that offers very limited relocation services would be in a case where someone has a job lined up for them, a family member waiting for them, or a place for a permanent residence, and our goal is to exit people from homelessness to housing stability if there is an opportunity to do that in another community where somebody has better ties and more support we are happy to consider that support for relocations, but it's only when cases where we have verified that they have a place of permanent residence they can go to, not a shelter, not transitional housing we won't shift the problem from here to another community. That's not how we do business." said Boiter

Boiter added, she's called around to partners of the Billings Continuum of Care to ask them if they know about the man in the video. She said they have no record of him receiving relocation services.

She emphasized; the COC is serious about helping those experiencing homelessness.

Continuum of Care is part of Yellowstone County's Crisis Stabilization Service. T hrough that, there is also Substance Abuse Connect and Montana 211.

We did reach out to Kevin Dahlgren and PDX Real, who posted the original video of the unhoused man, but they did not have any further information about the man in the video.