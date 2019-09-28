Memphis Animals Services captured this tearful moment when this man reunites with his best friend.

The man in this video is named Anthony and is an artist who currently lies on the street.

One day his dog "Bobo" disappeared when he woke up. Eager to find him, he enlisted some friends to help search for the dog.

They created signs and placed them around town. An employee frm the Memphis Animals Services noticed the sign and got in contact with Anthony.

The two were reunited at Animal Services. Bobo is happy and healthy and was able to be neutered, micro chipped and vaccinated.