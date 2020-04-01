Following the outbreak of the Coronavirus, Home Science Tools created a Coronavirus Education Kid to to help better educate kids and parents on the science behind the Coronavirus. Trevor Zuroff said it was only weeks after the Coronavirus pandemic broke that these kits were released. "We took it upon ourselves to dig into some of the scientific information and we decided that it's important that we share that information with people around the world. Particularly for students who are out of school who may not understand why they're out of school, so we decided that it was important to put this kit together," said Zuroff.

The Coronavirus Education Kit was created to give kids hands on learning about the the virus can spread in a way that they can understand. "The kit's designed with six hands-on activities. These activities are really intended to help kids get a real look at how viruses spread, how bacteria spreads, to understand from a hands on perspective how they may help reduce the spread of the virus."

Zuroff states that the kits are a popular product and continue to receive great reviews, but most importantly, he is happy that people want to become educated on the science of the Coronavirus. "In this time of the Coronavirus, there's a lot of uncertainty, there's a lot of fear, a lot of anxiety," Zuroff said. "It's important that kids really get an appreciation for the science behind these things so they can understand their role in helping to not spread the virus as well as what they and their families can do to protect one another."

Home Science Tool is not longer open for store pick-ups, if you are interested in the Coronavirus Education Kit, click here.