RED LODGE, Mont. - Residents were awoken to the sound of smoke alarms and found a quickly growing fire north of Red Lodge Saturday.

The people inside had just enough time to get out safely and call 9-1-1.

Red Lodge Fire Rescue and Roberts Fire were dispatched around 1:00 am for the structure fire on Willow Creek Rd., about 15 miles north of Red Lodge.

On scene, crews found a log home completely engulfed in flames.

Firefighters used three tenders and three engines to fight the fire, and crews were on scene until around 4:00 am to ensure the fire was contained and firefighters were safe.

One dog was lost in the fire.

“Our thoughts are with this local family who lost all of their belongings in this tragic event. We appreciate all of the Red Lodge Fire, Roberts Fire and Red Lodge EMS members who worked together on this call,” Red Lodge Fire Rescue said.