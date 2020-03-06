BILLINGS, Mont. - Spring is creeping up on us, and for thousands of local residents, that means the return of the Home Improvement show.

The Expo Center at MetraPark is packed with almost 700 vendors, all with the tools and know how to renovate and remodel your home.

Show promoter, Marc Hedin, says that there isn't much you can't find their, from flooring, roofing, windows to landscaping. You can even buy or sell a home there if you want.

According to Marc, the show happens bi-annually around spring and fall when folks are preparing for the seasonal change.

"People say the first sign of spring is the home improvement show, because they know if they're going to start getting things done when spring actually does hit, they need to come now and make plans for it, if you had hail damage last fall, you need to get down here right now to get on these people calendars or else your not going to get it done till maybe next fall"

If you have some Home Improvement plans you have been putting off, you may want to listen to Marcs warning and get there before they're done.

The event runs all weekend, and ends at 5 PM on Sunday.