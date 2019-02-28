The Home Improvement Show returns to Billings this weekend. KULR-8 visited with event staff on their set-up day to see what you can expect from the event in its 36th year.

"Every year all the exhibits change so every year, that's one of the things that keeps the show going in its 36th year, we've done the show is that every year it's something new because you might have some of the same exhibitors but they're constantly changing their booths," said show promoter Mark Hedin.

This year over 650 booths will be on display at both the Expo Center and The Montana Pavilion at MetraPark.

No matter what your project may be, you can learn a few do-it-yourself tips from the pros, or find the right person for the job.

"The thing I really like though is you can actually talk to the person that's gonna do your work so you can get a good feel if you're able to work with that person or not cus that is key," Hedin said.

Admission to the home improvement show is free, and if you don't have any home projects yet, there's still 15 grand prizes up for drawing and hopefully you get a little taste of spring.

"We've had a long winter that's not a nice thing, but the nice thing is spring is right around the corner and you get to see booths like the one set up right behind me where you get to see green shrubbery, flowers, and water and you know it's coming," said Hedin.

The Home Improvement Show begins on Friday from Noon to 8 PM. It also goes on Saturday from 9 AM to 6 PM, and on Sunday from 10 AM to 5 PM.