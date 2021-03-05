Home Improvement Show coming to MetraPark

BILLINGS - The 38th annual Home Improvement Show is coming to MetraPark in Billings on Friday, March 5, at noon. The show will go through Sunday, March 7, at 5 p.m..

The show is free to the public. It will feature 650 exhibits.

General Manager for MetraPark Bill Dutcher said masks are encouraged, but not required.

"There's nothing like getting back into the events, "Dutcher said.

Dutcher said the Home Improvement Show last year was the last regular event before the pandemic caused events to be cancelled or downsized.

One of those downsized events last year was MontanaFair. Dutcher said the 2020 MontanaFair was about one third of what it normally is. He said the 2021 MontanaFair will be back to full size.

"Yesterday, we had a staff fair meeting," he said. "And, a couple of commissioners were in there. Man, are we looking forward to a full fair in August of this year. A full, nine-day, fun fair."

MontanaFair will be start on the evening of Friday, August 13 and go through August 21.