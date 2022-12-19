Billings, Mt. - Montana is dealing with dangerously cold temperatures, creating the need for people to use their thermostats to keep their homes warm, causing an increase in cost.

According to the U.S Energy Information Administration, residential heating oil prices have increased over 65 percent nationwide, compared to last year's winter.

The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), is designed to assist in heating costs throughout the winter.

"The program is designed to help everyone that does apply," said Sara Loewen, a Community Assistance Bureau Chief for the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.

"They may have experienced a job loss or loss of income that could put a financial burden on the family and make it difficult to pay for heating costs this winter."

Loewen advised anyone curious about what applying to do so to see what benefits they could qualify for.

"They may be able to help with other services a person or people could qualify for," said Loewen.

The program application can be accessed locally through local Human Resources Development Council Offices, and a link to the application can be found here.

Resources below:

https://www.eia.gov/todayinenergy/detail.php?id=54699