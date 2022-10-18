BILLINGS, Mont. - The Home Builders Association of Billings hosted a dinner on Oct. 18 to celebrate their sponsors and announce this year's Parade of Home Awards.

The H.B.A of Billings hosted this year's Parade of Homes Award Banquet at Camelot Ranch. It aimed to be an accumulation of the Parade of Homes and celebrating work from over the past years.

Awards were announced for homes that featured the best kitchen, the best outdoor space and even the most unique feature.

A People's Choice Award was also given out based on votes from the thousands of people who attended this year's parade.

The night also commemorated workers that were able to successfully build many homes, despite the struggles many industries currently see, as well as zoning changes making construction difficult.

Kimberly Welzenbach, Executive Officer for the Billings H.B.A believes work that her group and others like it does is helping new generations achieve the American Dream.

"So, one of the things that we do is we advocate for the person's right to homeownership. And we face a lot of challenges and uphill battles in that mission. And I think if it were for organizations like ourselves that dream wouldn't be possible."

She went on to say that the last few years have been some of the hardest years to build, let alone build top of the line Parade of Homes, Homes.

Board President of the H.B.A, Mike Vinton, also announced several plans for the future such as the Billings Vision Project and a new headquarters for the Home Builders Association of Billings.