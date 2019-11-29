Holiday parade preparing for winter weather

BILLINGS, Mont. -- A few inches of snow isn't going to stop Lisa Pugrud and her husband Phil from showing off their very first float in the holiday parade, but they might change up some of their holiday decor.

"We have some product that we would put to show what the store has, but if it snows we won't put it out, like some of our plushables, like this cute little guy... we won't put him out if it's going to snow. We don't want to damage the product," says Lisa.

The parade's theme is "Let it Snow " so the couple decided to make Snow Globe their theme, and they are prepared for whatever weather coming their way.

"We're ready, we have a lot of metal and metal bells. We have metal decor that can go outside so we can put that on the float as well. And then our staff will be with us sitting on the back of the float and waving at the crowd and we'll just be prepared with warm clothes and maybe an umbrella who knows," continues Lisa.

The holiday parade is a long time tradition in Billings, and over 100 floats will be participating this year.