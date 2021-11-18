Holiday Parade coming back to downtown Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. - The Holiday Parade is coming back to downtown Billings for its thirty-sixth year.

After cancelling the parade in 2020 due to COVID-19, the Holiday Parade is coming back in 2021 with this year's theme "Cartoon Celebrations".

Local businesses, organizations and community groups provide floats each year with 57 entries this year, the Downtown Billings Alliance said in a release.

Santa will make an appearance during the parade's grande finale. DBA said Billings resident Darwin George makes the Santa float annually in honor of his father who loved Christmas.

The Eugene Sara Detachment, United States Marine Corp League & the Billings Young Marines will start the parade as the honor guard. Local car collector Don Cantrell's 1922 Chandler Model 6 car will follow with honorary parade grand marshals, the Billings Clinic Endoscopy Unit inside.

Judging floats will take place from the announcer’s stage located at Broadway and Third Avenue N. Categories include:

Best Entry Overall

Best Float

Best Musical Entry

Best Costume

Best Interpretation of the Theme

Best Performers

Most Original Entry

This year's parade float judges are:

DBA will announce additional judges the week of the parade.

The parade route begins east along Second Avenue N, turns north under Skypoint, turns west onto Third Avenue N where it ends and the floats disperse at Division and N Thirty-third Street.

The parade takes place every Friday after Thanksgiving.

In accordance with DBA and City of Billings parade safety policy and ordinance, floats will not give out candy from the parade route. Rather, candy distribution will happen on the sidewalk behind the crowd.