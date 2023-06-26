Billings, Mont. - The Crow Dictionary App project is complete, free and available through Google Play and the App store thanks to a 2022 grant.

The app has over 4,000 word entries translated from English to Apsáalooke (the Crow language), according to the Crow Language Consortium’s facebook post. The app shows the Apsáalooke words with the correct pronunciation and grammar.

The Crow Language Consortium is a collective of Crow schools, colleges, and educators working to preserve Apsáalooke with the goal of passing it on to future generations.