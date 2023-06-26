.Thunderstorms late today and again Tuesday will be capable of very
heavy rainfall which may cause localized flash flooding.
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, and southeast Montana,
including the following areas, in central Montana, Golden Valley,
Judith Gap, Musselshell and Southern Wheatland. In south central
Montana, Beartooth Foothills, Bighorn Canyon, Melville Foothills,
Northeastern Yellowstone, Northern Big Horn, Northern Carbon,
Northern Stillwater, Northern Sweet Grass, Pryor/Northern Bighorn
Mountains, Red Lodge Foothills, Southeastern Carbon, Southern Big
Horn, Southwestern Yellowstone and Treasure. In southeast Montana,
Northern Rosebud and Southern Rosebud.
* WHEN...Through Tuesday evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding
may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Storm drains and
ditches may become clogged with debris.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Thunderstorms may produce locally very heavy rain with 1 to 3
inch per hour rates possible. This rain combined with already
saturated soils may lead to rapid runoff and flash flooding.
Areas that have seen heavy rain recently are most prone to
experience flooding. Stay alert!
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&