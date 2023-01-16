RED LODGE, Mont. - The historic Roman Theater in Red Lodge is looking for the next operator. The current operator will pursue other projects after January 29.

The Roman Theater was built in 1917. It's the oldest operating theater in Montana. The theater hosts both movies and live performances.

"It's just a fun place for the people in town, and for tourists from out of town, to come and gather," Operator Mike Booth said.

Booth has been the operator since 2016. After this, he'll focus on songwriter and film festivals.

"Generations have seen movies here," Booth added. "You know, people come to the movie, and they say, 'Yeah, I first came to the movies here with my grandparents in 1965 or 1975 or 50's. So, it's a generational thing."

The owners of the building Betsy Scanlin and Jeff Anderson said they are looking for the next operator.

"The show must go on," Scanlin said. "We intend to keep it as a lively venue. It's good for many, many things. Not only films, but performances."

Scanlin said she grew up in Red Lodge.

"It's part of the historical background of my life," she said (speaking of the Roman Theater). And, I think, part of the history of the whole town."

If you are interested in operating the Roman Theater, you can contact owners Betsy Scanlin and Jeff Anderson.