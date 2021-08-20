MILES CITY, Mont. — Standing as a casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic and age, the historic Montana Theatre in Miles City has been shut down for over a year.

But now, one local family has taken on this massive project in the hopes of preserving the city’s treasure.

“You have people that have grown up here that their first job was the concessions,” John Goff, an owner of the theatre, said.

The theatre was closed down over 15 months ago when a boiler broke and COVID hit. But that didn’t sit right with John and Jennifer Goff, who had fond memories of going to the theater when they were growing up.

“We had made a phone call to the owner and asked what he was going to do. It didn't sound like much was happening,” John said.

The Goffs, who are from Miles City, purchased the theater earlier this year and have taken on the task of repairing and restoring what was once known as the Taj Mahal of movie theaters.

Now, they spend most of their nights and weekends hard at work painting, building and sanding, bringing the venue back to life with the help of their children.

The Montana Theatre was built in 1936, and just a month after it was completed, it premiered the film "Adventure in Manhattan" two days before the movie was released nationally.

Since then, the theatre has become a staple in the community, showcasing new and classic movies, live music and other theatrical performances.

“It was the highlight of theatres in all of the northwestern United States at the time, as it was quoted from the Daily Star,” John said.

Many generations in Miles City have been part of the history of the theater.

“We have had people reach out to us with all their memories and stories back when they were in high school and such, and they moved on and their kids might of came in here and started their careers as concession workers," John said.

The Goffs are trying to preserve as much of the theater’s original fixtures and features as possible, while also upgrading many of its facilities.

In addition to building a second smaller screening room, the Goffs say they are planning to create an immersive theater experience by making the upstairs bedroom an available rental for guests.

“It's part of the community. Everyone knows the theatre. We couldn't let an empty hole happen on main street," John said.

"We want to make it something Miles City can be proud of. It's been kind of decrepit for many years so we want to make it nice again,” Jennifer said.

The Goffs say their goal is to reestablish the landmark theatre in Miles City for everyone to enjoy again.

“The people that have reached out to us, you know, that have the memories to it, we want that to continue on,” John said. “We want people to bring their kids, their grandkids, their great grandkids back, and to have this building and have a memory that they've made here.”

The Goff’s hope to open the theater by the end of the year.