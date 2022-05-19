BILLINGS, Mont. -- Today in the Magic City, the Crow Tribe Preservation Officer Aaron Brien speaks on the historic war shields of the Crow nation before they make their way back to Montana after being at the Chicago Field Museum for over 100 years.

The 44 shields were purchased from the Crow tribe in 1902 for $591 dollars. That is about $17,000.00 today. Brien says the shields played a more significant role in the past than just defending one's self…

Shields were symbols of military accolades passed down generations.

He says just seeing the shields is a powerful experience and their return to Montana is welcomed by the row people as part of history that truly belongs to them.

Aaron says, “When I started to see a handful of shields that belong to, I am a direct descendent of the owners of those shields. It immediately placed me with the object so what it did was – it's kind of like folded time in a way, even though 100 years have gone by at that moment it didn’t feel like it. It felt like that person that owned it, I was right next to them.”

Brien says the shields are a representation of the crow people and their return will continue to inspire future generations to learn more about and celebrate their heritage.

“It’s never too late to learn, never too late to change who you are and we all have our problems. These items can help us in that growth, you know, I really believe that and it can really bring us back to our center, our ground zero, our foundation and maybe restore some of that.” he says.