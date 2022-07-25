BILLINGS, MT. - Today is National Hire a Veteran Day, which is dedicated to helping any veterans transition to civilian life when coming home from their service.

Michael McManus, the programming coordinator for Veterans Navigation Network in Billings, said that veterans seeking help are not alone, and that they can seek the help they need.

"There's a lot of individuals that want to help them and they don't have to go at it alone." said McManus.

McManus also said that the organization is geared towards showing an understanding towards what veterans have gone through, and the hard transition it can be after coming home.

"We're all veterans helping veterans." McManus said.

More information about what can be offered can be found at https://www.veteransnavigation.org/.