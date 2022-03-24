UPDATE MARCH 25 AT 3:28 PM:

A missing hiker in the Six Mile Creek area has been found dead Friday morning.

Park County Sheriff Brad Bichler reports the hiker, known as Craig appeared to have not survived an encounter with a grizzly bear.

Crews will continue work this afternoon to bring Craig home.

“Please keep his family and all those involved in your thoughts and prayers,” Sheriff Bichler said.

UPDATE: MARCH 25 AT 10:41 A.M.

The search continues for Craig, the overdue hiker, in the Six Mile Creek area Friday morning.

A Facebook update from the Park County Sheriff's Office said crews used flying thermal imaging late into Thursday night.

Crews are continuing to use horse teams, ground teams and helicopters Friday.

"Our search teams are full for todays mission cycle and we will continue to do all we can to bring Craig home," PCSO said in the Facebook post.

PARK CO. Mont. - Crews are looking for an overdue hiker in the Six Mile Creek area.

The Park County Sheriff’s Office said they have been working a Search and Rescue mission through the day Thursday, looking for the hiker.

Ground teams are in the mountains and helicopters are out searching the area.

At this time there is little information on the search, and we will bring you updates as we get them.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.