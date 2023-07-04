The following is a news release from the Park County Sheriff's Office.

PARK COUNTY, MT- On July 3, 2023, the Park County Sheriff's Office received a report of an injured hiker who had fallen and suffered a head wound, knocking them unconscious roughly 1 mile up the Pine Creek trailhead. Park County Sheriff’s Office Search & Rescue coordinated with Livingston Fire & Rescue, and USFS. Upon arriving on scene responding personnel were able to contact the patient, render medical aid and bring them back to safety, where they were transported to the hospital. The Park County Sheriff's Office would like to thank

all entities involved in bringing this incident to a close.

Sheriff B