Highway 212 crash injures 3, student and bus driver sent to hospital

A school bus was involved in a crash on Highway 212 between Lame Deer and Ashland Thursday morning.

According to the Rosebud County Sheriff's Office, a student, bus driver, and bus monitor were injured in the crash and transported to the hospital.

The Montana Highway Patrol incident map is listing a fatal crash in that area.

Rosebud County Sheriff's Office says the roads in that area are extremely slick. They say to expect delays until the crash scene is cleared up.

We are working to bring you new information in the crash. Check back here for updates.