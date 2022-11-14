ROSEBUD County - Rosebud County Sheriff's are working with state authorities and BIA officials to help drivers who are stuck on Highway 212.

The Sheriff's Office says people are stuck on the Ashland Divide between Lame Deer and Ashland.

The public is strongly urged to only travel for emergency purposes.

Emergency services need the roadways cleared so they can operate and DOT can start clearing the roads.

St. Labre Catholic Schools in Ashland has already announced a delayed start of two hours due to the weather road conditions, so school will start at 10 a.m. All buses will run 2 hours later than usual.