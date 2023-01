HARLOWTON, Mont. - A semi-truck crash has part of Highway 12 closed.

A semi-truck hit the Slayton Overpass, causing the closure Sunday morning, according to the Wheatland County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office reports the highway is closed between Harlowton and Lavina.

Anyone traveling in the area is asked to go through Big Timber if they are going to Billings.