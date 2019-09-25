High winds postpones controlled burn at Bull Mountain

The Bureau of Land Management, working in conjunction with the National Weather Service decided to postpone today's scheduled control burn at Bull Mountain in Roundup.

Al Nash from the Bureau of Land Management says controlled burns must meet three sets of criteria: weather conditions, fuel conditions and funding.

"The temperature was good, the forecast humidity was good but the forecast was for gusty winds and that wouldn't allow us to safely conduct the burn so that's why it was postponed."

Controlled burns reduce the amount of materials that the Bureau of Land Management finds as fuel for potential wildfires. Controlled burns rejuvenate habitats, create meadows and open the terrain for fire firefighters if a wildfire were to break out in the area.

Nash says that wildfires could still occur during this calendar year and that people should be aware of their surroundings when dealing with fires.