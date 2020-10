A High Wind Warning will impact parts of south central Montana on Wednesday, October 14. The wind could include gusts of 55-70 mph according to the National Weather Service. The High Wind Warning is in effect until 6 p.m..

The National Weather Service said, "Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Dangerous crosswinds can be expected on I-90 as well as US-12, US-87, US-191 and US-212. Strong wind gusts could blow around unsecured objects."