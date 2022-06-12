RED LODGE, Mont. - The north entrance of East Side Road south of Red Lodge is closed due to high water.

People are being asked to use the Ease Side Road entrance until further notice.

The Carbon Alert Facebook page is reporting that the National Weather Service has raised concerns of flooding for both the Rock Creek and the Clark Fork River in Carbon County.

Several areas are seeing water reaching or exceeding the river and irrigation ditch banks, and reports are being made of water over the road Carbon Alert posted.

While Two Mile Bridge Rd. has water over the road, it is still open.

Sandbags are available at any county road and bridge shop for use by county residents according to the Carbon County Sheriff's Office.

“Please be vigilant as you travel throughout the county, and stay back from rising and moving water,” Carbon Alert said. “Keep livestock at higher levels if possible, and remember that water levels can change in a flash. TURN AROUND. DON'T DROWN.”