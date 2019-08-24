High speed chase through Billings ends Downtown

KULR (Billings)- Law enforcement was led on a high speed chase ending in Downtown Billings.

According to MHP Sgt. Kyle Hayter, an MHP Trooper initiated a stop on a black Ford Focus near State Ave. and N. 27th St. The suspect fled the stop leading authorities on a chase throughout the city.

The vehicle came to a halt after causing a three car crash while driving in the wrong direction on 6th Ave. N.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash. Nobody in the vehicles was injured or transported to the hospital.

There were two occupants in the Ford Focus. The passenger was apprehended on the scene and has a warrant from another state out for his arrest. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene.

Trooper Hayter says they do have an idea of who the driver who fled the scene is.

An investigation is on-going. Check back for details.