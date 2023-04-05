BILLINGS, Mt: High school students from across the Treasure State got a chance to learn more about healthcare professions and programs at the Montana HOSA State Leadership Conference in Billings on Wednesday.

During the two-day conference, students visited three college campuses and medical training programs to learn a range of skills that can be used to address the state healthcare industry's growing shortage of qualified workers.

Katie Meier, Montana HOSA State Director, said that the annual HOSA conference not only encourages students’ interest in healthcare professions but better prepare them for entering the workforce.

"We are in workforce shortage in all areas but obviously healthcare is really seeing a big hit with it. Having people work with our students to train them on skills and to host them for job shadow events and different things builds that excitement and enthusiasm. We hope that we are putting forth students that are ready to be in the workforce," explained Meier.

Angelina Loduca, a senior in Billings West High School, who participated in technical skills competition as part of the conference, said that she learned a lot about different medical specialties by taking medical classes and job shadowing.

“A lot of people coming out of high school don’t know exactly what they want to do and I think starting in high school and exposing students to medical careers and different opportunities can give them such a huge head start,” emphasized Loduca.