A student at West High School has spent about nine months organizing a fundraiser for the Special Education Independent Living Class at her school. The event is called "First Steps." It will happen this evening at the West End Pizza Ranch from 5-9 pm.

Founder of First Steps Fundraiser Rae Gilstad said, "When I got put into the Special Education Room, I got to be a peer tutor and work with students. And, I absolutely loved it. I would notice little things, like we wouldn't have enough IPads or like, communication devices. So, they would have to trade off. So, I decided enough was enough after I did my term paper. And, I was like, this is something I really want to do and I don't know if it's going to work, but I at least want to give it a try to help other people."

Barb Adelblue is a teacher in the Special Education Department. She said she has 12 students right now. Only three of those students are verbal, which is why purchasing communication devices is so important. She said this fundraiser will enable her to do that.

Adelblue said, "Some things we are really hitting hard in this classroom this year are communication and sensory needs. And, so I would like to purchase more communication devices or software."

Gilstad said she will have between 30-35 baskets to raffle off tonight. She said she is hoping to raise about $2,500. Twenty percent of all meal purchases at Pizza Ranch this evening and 100% of all tips, as well as the auction and raffle proceeds, will go to the Special Education Department at West High School. Be sure to mention you are part of the first steps fundraiser. https://www.facebook.com/firststeps2k19/