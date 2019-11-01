High school student accused of trying to hire a hitman to kill school employee

A Florida high school student is accused of trying to hire a hitman on Instagram to kill a school employee.

The Pasco County sheriff's office said 18-year-old Nicholas Robert Godfrey tried to hire a hitman on Instagram to kill a Fivay high school employee.

Deputies obtained private direct messages from an account registered to Godfrey containing an offer of 100,000 dollars for the victims head.

When interviewed by deputies, they say he admitted to sending the messages.

The teen was arrested on Wednesday for first-degree attempt to solicit murder and booked into the Pasco County jail.

Sheriff Nocco said another school resource officer will be placed at the high school in addition to the one already there.